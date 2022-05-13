Copper Wavers Near $9,000 After Fear-Filled Week for Metals

(Bloomberg) -- Copper steadied and aluminum rose after a turbulent week for metals dominated by growing concerns over the state of the global economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While metals markets were calmer Friday, prices have endured a dismal few days on fears of rapid monetary tightening as well as deteriorating demand from top consumer China. Copper -- often seen as an economic bellwether -- is heading for its sixth weekly decline in London.

Federal Reserve Chair Jeromy Powell pushed back on Thursday against speculation of more aggressive interest-rate hikes. But weaker global growth remains a key worry across markets, especially with China’s still-uncertain battle to quell Covid-19 outbreaks. Shanghai announced its plan to stamp out community spread of the virus and start opening up the city by May 20, the first time officials have set a timeline for ending one of the longest and most punishing lockdowns China’s enforced during the pandemic.

Investors are also alert to any fresh moves by China to bolster support for the economy, including a possible interest-rate cut as early as Monday. China will likely report its weakest monthly economic indicators since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago on Monday.

Copper rose 0.1% to $9,096.50 a ton on London Metal Exchange at 8:13 a.m local time and is down 3.4% this week. It closed at the lowest since October on Thursday. Aluminum advanced 1.6% but is still heading for a weekly loss.

Tin dropped 0.7% after plummeting more than 10% at one point on Thursday. Bearish sentiment is sweeping the relatively illiquid market just as supplies begin to recover from the pandemic.

The metal used in solder and packaging has been dumped by funds on Shanghai Futures Exchange after macro sentiment soured, said Cui Lin, China representative at the International Tin Association. Tin’s outlook largely hinges on the Fed’s next move and the evolution of China’s Covid lockdowns, Cui said.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.