Copper wire stolen from 2 substations in Morganton; warrant issued

Two power substations in Morganton were targeted for their copper wire on Monday, police said.

Breaking Morganton- two power substations targeted by thieves. The damage done here and the surveillance photos we just got tonight on channel 9 eyewitness news starting at five. pic.twitter.com/qysiwgA7s3 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 6, 2023

Police in Morganton said they were called to West Parker Road at Old Shelby Road for a damage to property and larceny call. When they arrived, officers saw that someone had broken into an electrical substation owned by the City of Morganton.

Electric employees found that copper wire had been cut and stolen from the substation, leaving behind significant damage.

SPECIAL SECTION: 9 Investigates Power Grid Security

Later in the investigation, authorities found that a nearby substation owned by Duke Energy was also similarly damaged.

Investigators gathered surveillance video from the scene and posted several pictures on social media to help identify the suspect. Detectives took out felony warrants for Terry Pittman for cutting, mutilating, defacing, or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals.

It’s estimated that the cost to repair the substations will total $40,000.

Police asked that anyone who sees suspicious activity in or around substations report it to authorities by calling public safety at 828-437-1211.

North Carolina will soon be cracking down on people who vandalize and attack power stations. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the Protect Critical Infrastructure bill into law last month. The bill increases the punishment for people who commit crimes against utilities. It’s in response to the attack at Moore County substations that left tens of thousands without power for days.

(PREVIOUS: North Carolina legislature increases penalty for utility damage after substation shootings)