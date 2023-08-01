Copper wire stolen from city-owned property in south Charlotte

Charlotte police say someone broke into a vacant property owned by the city and left “extensive damage” inside after stealing copper wire.

According to a post on Tuesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, investigators were called to a vacant property on Toomey Avenue for the reported break-in around 9 a.m.

CMPD said copper wire was removed from the building, and there was damage through the inside. Police said the inside was also flooded because of a broken water pipe.

Police didn’t specify which building was broken into, but the former Humane Society of Charlotte shelter is located on Toomey Avenue. We’ve reached out to police for more information.

CMPD is asking anyone with information about the break-in to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

