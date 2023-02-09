Copper wire theft 'leader' pleads guilty in Buncombe court; sentenced to prison

The front of the Buncombe County Courthouse on Jan. 31, 2023.

ASHEVILLE - A Candler man who led a local copper wire theft ring pleaded guilty in Buncombe County Superior Court Feb. 8.

Nathaniel Bruce Scott Styles, 40, pleaded guilty to "multiple felonies" and was sentenced to serve at least seven years, or the next 85 to 150 months, in prison, Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams' office announced in a tweet.

Styles was one of 12 people charged by the Sheriff's Office last year, which brought more than 150 charges in total in the alleged operation. Styles faced 38 of the charges. In its own news release, the Sheriff's Office described Styles as the operation's "leader."

Courts:Candler murder trial: Shannon Daves case goes to jury

Styles and most of the other suspects were from Candler.

In March, the Sheriff's Office told the Citizen Times that the operation saw more than $330,000 worth of copper wire stolen.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news, courts and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Copper wire theft 'leader' pleads guilty in Buncombe court