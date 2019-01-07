Is Coppermoly Limited’s (ASX:COY) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of AU$12m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that COY is not presently profitable, it’s vital to assess the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into COY here.

How does COY’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

COY has sustained its debt level by about AU$1.4m over the last 12 months , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. At this current level of debt, COY’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$1.6m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of COY’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can COY meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of AU$1.8m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$1.9m, with a current ratio of 1.05x. For Metals and Mining companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does COY face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 11% of equity, COY may be thought of as appropriately levered. COY is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. COY’s risk around capital structure is low, and the company has the headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

COY has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure COY has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Coppermoly to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

