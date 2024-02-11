Cops find 1-year-old in SUV of man shot to death under freeway, Texas officials say

A man with a toddler inside his vehicle was fatally shot under a freeway, and investigators are searching for the shooter, according to Texas officials.

Deputies responded to the scene on Houston’s northeast side in the evening on Saturday, Feb. 10, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, formerly Twitter.

Deputies say the man, believed to be in his 30s, got out of his SUV and approached a sedan behind him, KHOU reported.

The man started hitting the driver of the sedan, who then pulled out a handgun and opened fire, officials said, according to the TV station. The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

A 1-year-old child was found unharmed in the backseat of the SUV, investigators told KPRC, adding that a family member came to the scene and took them.

The driver of the sedan drove away before first responders arrived, according to Gonzalez.

Deputies don’t know what may have led to the incident, but an investigation is underway, KPRC reported.

