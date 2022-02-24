Cops: 18-year-old arrested for making threats after bringing rifle to theater

Feb. 24—An 18-year-old Brunswick man allegedly made social media threats earlier this week against employees of the Glynn Place Cinema, where he received a police trespass warning after bringing a semiautomatic rifle to the theater Monday afternoon, according to Glynn County Police.

A student at Brunswick High, Jose Rafael Gonzalez was detained Wednesday morning by Glynn County Schools Police officers when he arrived on the campus for classes, county police said.

After questioning by county police detectives, Gonzalez was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, police said.

Gonzalez was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

County police said Gonzalez did not have a weapon at the school, adding in a statement Wednesday that "there are no indications the suspect intended to harm school personnel or commit any acts on school property."

Police said the AM-15 semiautomatic rifle in question was bought legally, and Gonzalez maintained it within the legal requirements of Georgia's gun ownership laws.

But police were called at 4:48 p.m. Monday to a report of a person with a weapon at the Glynn Place Cinema at the Glynn Place Mall.

Police say they found Gonzalez "carrying a recently purchased rifle in a rifle case at the mall." He was asked to leave, police said.

But police say he hid the rifle nearby and returned to the theater, prompting Glynn Place Cinema officials to call police again. Police gave Gonzalez a trespass warning, meaning that he would be arrested if he returned to the cinema again.

Investigating further, however, police learned over the next two days that Gonzalez had allegedly "posted specific threats on social media platforms."

Police said Gonzalez allegedly threatened both mall and theater staff members.

County police contacted school police, asking them to detain Gonzalez if he showed up at Brunswick High, where he is a student. Schools police officers did so when he arrived on campus, police said.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police investigation division at 912-554-7802, or 912-264-1333.