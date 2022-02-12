Cops: 2nd man charged with July CVS robbery

Feb. 12—SOUTH WINDSOR — A second man has been arrested in connection with the July 29 robbery of the CVS on Buckland Road, police said today.

The man, Marcus I. Ramirez, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, was one of three suspects in the theft of approximately $6,500 in over-the-counter medication from the pharmacy, Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

Ramirez was arrested Thursday on charges of organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, third degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third degree larceny.

Trent Dance, 19, also of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on Jan. 3 in connection with the same robbery and is currently in custody pending his next court appearance in Manchester Superior Court Feb. 17.

An arrest warrant for Dance, dated Oct. 13, 2021, states that he and two co-conspirators entered the store during the afternoon with their faces covered, and filled paper gift bags with medication. The store reported that 223 items were stolen.

Later in the day, Greenwich police encountered three individuals suspected of stealing items from an Apple Store, who matched the description of the CVS robbery suspects. Police found a large number of stolen items when searching the group, some of which were from the South Windsor CVS.

The October warrant states that South Windsor police researched a theft with a then-open warrant in New Jersey, where suspects entered a Shop Rite and stole over-the-counter medication using gift bags. The description of one of the suspects in the New Jersey robbery matched that of a suspect in the South Windsor robbery.

Both Ramirez and Dance were arrested in New Jersey in October and November, respectively, on charges of shoplifting merchandise between $500 and $74,999 in value and conspiracy to shoplift stemming from a July 7 incident.

Ramirez is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.