Cops accuse woman of assaulting officers

Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman after she allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs and assaulted two police officers.

According to allegations in the probable cause affidavit: Police went to the scene of a single vehicle accident with injuries Friday night on Central Freeway near U.S. Highway 287.

The driver, Selena Taylor, was arrested for a charge of driving while intoxicated.

She agreed to a field sobriety test but became verbally aggressive, extremely irate and not compliant.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she made hostile threats to the police, saying she would have their jobs and said she was going to sue.

She slipped out of her handcuffs twice and kicked one of the officers. After she received medical attention, she was told there was a warrant for a blood sample.

She threatened to assault the officers, and she had to be restrained.

After the sample was obtained, Taylor kicked an officer.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated. Her bond was set at $22,250 by a judge.

