Cops find AK-47, ammo and zip ties in car of man seen ‘staring’ into Texas law office

Police found rifles, pistols, ammo and zip ties inside the car of a 56-year-old man seen “staring” into a Texas law office — leading to an arrest that may have saved lives, according to the Seguin Police Department.

On the morning of Dec. 14, police received a call from an employee at the office, who spotted Melvin Lee Hill III outside, looking at the building in a way that made staff feel “concerned,” police said in a Dec. 20 news release.

The law office is currently handling a family violence case involving Hill, the employee said, adding that Hill has a protective order barring him from buying or possessing firearms. The caller took a photo of Hill outside the office and described the vehicle he was driving.

An officer arrived at the scene and saw Hill’s car, a black Mustang, the release said. He stopped Hill and searched the vehicle, uncovering an AK-47, a bolt-action rifle, a 9mm handgun and revolver, a backpack containing boxes of ammunition, plus gloves, zip ties and various tools, according to police.

There was also a “white crystal-like substance” in the car, police said. He was arrested for violating the protective order and for narcotics.

A detective interviewed Hill at the jail and determined he had taken “specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation” to carry out violence.

Hill is facing numerous charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order and drug possession, police said. His total bail is over $1 million.

An investigation is still underway.

Seguin is roughly 36 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio.

