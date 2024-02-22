Cops alert of duo robbing stores for smokes and cash on Northwest Side

Chicago police sent out a community alert Thursday warning businesses of a duo who use force to rob stores of smokes and cash on the Northwest Side.

The duo has done strong armed robberies in recent days to make off with cigarettes and cash, police said. The two fled on foot after the robberies.

Feb. 13, the two robbed a business shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road. On Feb.15, the duo hit shortly after 11:30 p.m. at a store in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue. On Feb.16, the robbers struck again shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue. The last reported strong-armed robbery happened Feb. 19 around 10:15 p.m. at a store in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

One of the robbers was described as a white man between 20 to 25 years of age. He is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs between 160 to 180 lbs. The other robber was described as black man between 20 to 25 years of age, and about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and between 210 to 230 pounds.

Anyone with information identifying the robbers should contact police.