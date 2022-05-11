Cops: Alert resident stops crook in his tracks

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

May 11—An alleged one-man crime spree came to a screeching halt before dawn Saturday, interrupted by an alert Arco resident who called police after spotting him fiddling with her vehicle's door handles, according to Glynn County Police.

Responding police established a perimeter around Poplar and Cahoon streets, after which county police dog Roxy flushed the alleged suspect out of hiding in a thick residential hedge, according to the police report.

Police arrested Roger Elliot Singleton III and charged him with four counts each of entering a vehicle to commit a felony and possession of tools to commit such a crime.

Additionally, Singleton was wanted by county police on warrants for battery and criminal trespass, as well as a third warrant from the county sheriff's office for failure to appear in court.

He remained Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.

Police allege Singleton was committing one of the most common and opportunistic property crimes in Glynn County — combing neighborhoods as folks sleep and lifting vehicle door handles in search of unlocked access to valuables left inside.

The woman on Cahoon Street allegedly spotted him trying the driver's side door handle of her parked vehicle around 2 a.m., police said.

A police officer detected the suspect by motion-sensor flood lights that lit up as Singleton walked through a yard in the 200 block of Poplar Street, police said. As two additional patrol units responded, Singleton allegedly ran between two yards.

Enter Glynn County Police K9 Roxy and her handler, officer Jamie Cummings, according to the police report.

"Following a short search of the backyards, the suspect was located hiding in a thick bush behind" a home a Poplar Street, the police report said.

Police said Singleton was dressed in black clothing, wore gloves and carried a cellphone that provided a small flashlight.

The woman who initially alerted police via 911 also captured the suspect on home surveillance video, police said. The video showed the suspect trying unsuccessfully to enter her vehicle through the driver's side door.

"The subject was unable to enter the vehicle since it was locked," police said.

The surveillance video allegedly shows Singleton walking then to the home next door on Cahoon Street. Officers located a vehicle there with fresh prints on a dusty driver's side door, which police said the suspect entered.

Police allege Singleton also tried to enter two vehicles at another home on Cahoon Street, finding one door locked before allegedly stealing a $300 cellphone from the unlocked vehicle parked beside it.

All of the crime victims assured police they wished to prosecute, the report said.

