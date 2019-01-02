Freshly glazed donuts off the line at Krispy Kreme More

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A doughnut delivery truck put the "Krispy" back in Krispy Kreme when it caught fire.

No one was injured when the Krispy Kreme driver stopped Monday after noticing smoke in the cab of his truck here following a delivery about an hour away in Morehead, Kentucky, reported WKYT-TV, Lexington, Ky. The fire was extinguished quickly and the cause remains undetermined.

Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck's loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, "No words."

No doughnuts were lost in the blaze since the truck already had made its deliveries. But police departments from as far away as London chimed in to offer their condolences.

"Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith ... We hope you like sprinkles," The New York City Police Department tweeted.

The doughnut company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, itself offered condolences via Twitter and let the officers know that they were sending them something to help get them through the ordeal.

Contributing: David Harten, Louisville (Ky.) Courier Journal.

On behalf of the International Police Association we would like to express our sincere condolences...I donut know how we will pull through.. #krispykreme #donuts #police https://t.co/8AIRiOrPeV — LondonNorthIPA (@IpaNorth) January 1, 2019

🙏🏻 We’re thinking of you during this difficult time...and have more doughnuts on the way! 🍩 https://t.co/9hPDMieFa1 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 1, 2019

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Cops 'mourn' Krispy Kreme doughnut truck that was, er, smokin' after fire