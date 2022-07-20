Cops: Armed CCGA student in dorm taken to hosptial

Jul. 20—A College of Coastal Georgia student was armed and "threatening to shoot" inside a dorm room on campus Monday night, according to Brunswick police.

The situation was resolved "peacefully," college officials said.

The woman who allegedly threatened to shoot was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for evaluation.

Jamie Bessette, CCGA's vice president for advancement, said campus police continue to investigate the incident.

"They're still looking at all the facts," Bessette said. "It was an isolated incident and it was resolved peacefully. It involved an individual student, a mental health-related issue. Officers were there and resolved the incident without any harm."

A Brunswick Police Department summary report indicated campus police called neighboring law enforcement for "assistance after they found a resident in the dorm armed with a firearm and threatening to shoot."

Police quickly neutralized the situation, city police indicated.

"She was detained moments later and transported to the (hospital) ER," the city police report said.

CCGA police declined to release further information, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.