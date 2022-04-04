Cops Arrest 26-Year-Old Man in Sacramento Mass Shooting That Left Six Dead

Fred Greaves/Reuters

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody by Sacramento police in connection with the mass shooting on Sunday that left six dead and 12 wounded, according to Chief Kathy Lester.

Dandre Martin is facing charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Lester told local NBC affiliate KCRA on Monday.

“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him," Lester said. “As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting.”

Detectives executed search warrants at three homes, and seized at least one handgun, the outlet reported.

The victims killed in the shooting were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Johntaya Alexander, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Sergio Harris, 38; and Melinda Davis, 57.

Police, who found a stolen handgun at the crime scene, believe multiple shooters were behind the bloodshed, said Lester. More than 100 bullet casings were recovered at the scene, and at least three vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Pop duo Aly and AJ said on Twitter that their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok.”

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” the posting said. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

