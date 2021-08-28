Cops make arrest in bias crime at Columbus Circle

A Brooklyn woman has been arrested for allegedly spitting on an Asian woman and screaming at her to “speak English” at Columbus Circle, police said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old victim was speaking in Mandarin to a friend when cops said Yvonne Yehudah started following and harassing her at about 8:40 p.m. on July 25 and fled.

Yehudah, 31, who was charged with aggravated harassment, has 14 prior arrests dating back to 2007 for incidents including stalking, assault and robbery.

The case on Manhattan’s West Side was investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A day before the ugly encounter at West 60th and Broadway, Yehudah was arrested in Brooklyn for allegedly throwing hot water on a 19-year-old man. In that case, she was charged with assault, menacing and harassment.