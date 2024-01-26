Cops make arrest in fatal Brooklyn street stabbing

A 39-year-old man was arrested for fatally knifing a man in the neck during a robbery on a Brooklyn street, police said Friday.

The grisly stabbing was one of two unrelated murders to take place minutes apart from each other on Wednesday night, cops said.

Jamel Miles is facing murder, robbery and weapons possession charges for the clash on Sterling Place near Schnectady Ave. in Crown Heights about 11 p.m.

Police said the victim, Barrington Howell, 37, was nearing the corner when Miles tried to mug him.

During the ensuing struggle Miles stabbed Howell multiple times in the neck, cops said.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Miles was arrested at the scene. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Friday.

Less than a half-hour after the knifing, at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was shot less than two miles away from where Howell was killed.

The victim, shot numerous times in the upper body at Atlantic and Rockaway Aves. in Brownsville, was rushed by medics to Brookdale Medical Center but could not be saved.

No arrests have been made.

Through Jan. 21, murders in the city are down 41% year-to-date. Police have counted 16 homicides so far in 2024, compared to 27 in the same period of 2023.