Cops make arrest in fatal shooting outside Inwood restaurant: officials

A Bronx man was in custody Saturday for a fatal August shooting outside a Manhattan restaurant.

Cops on Friday arrested Malik Brown for the 2 a.m. Aug. 27 bloodshed on 10th Ave. and W. 211th St. in Inwood that killed one man and wounded another, authorities said.

Stephen Turner, 27, was shot in the chest and died at New York Presbyterian-Allen Hospital, officials said. A second man, also 27, was struck in the hand and was treated and released.

Brown and Turner were arguing inside a nearby restaurant when the fight spilled outside, police sources said.

Moments after the clash ended, Brown, who was with another man, approached the two victims and opened fire, sources said.

Cops charged Brown with murder, attempted murder, and weapons possession, cops said. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Saturday.