Cops arrest man who fired at Brooklyn detective, wounding him: NYPD

A 27-year-old man accused of injuring an NYPD detective when he fired wildly at a romantic rival on a Brooklyn street over the summer was arrested in Maryland, police said Thursday.

Jah-Mike Woolridge, who recently moved to Edgewater, Md., was grabbed near his home and brought back to New York late Wednesday.

Cops charged him with attempted murder and assault for a June 23 shooting in Brownsville that left Detective Sunjay Verma wounded.

Woolridge was allegedly firing at another man just as Verma and his partner drove through the crossfire on Pitkin Ave. at Legion St.

One of Woolridge’s rounds shattered the driver’s side window of the marked cruiser that Verma was driving. The cop was cut by broken glass.

The gunfight was over a woman, police sources said. At the time, Woolridge was living steps from the shooting scene. He had been arrested on weapons possession charges in 2011, according to cops.

The 9-mm. pistol he used to fire off the shots was recovered in a nearby courtyard. It had been purchased 16 days earlier in South Carolina, police said. Cops are trying to determine if Woolridge himself bought the weapon.

Police recovered surveillance video of the shooting, which helped them identify Woolridge. Detectives in July distributed his photo to the media.

Detectives focused their attention on Maryland after receiving a tip that he had moved south, police said.