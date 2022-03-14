Cops arrest a man after they say he fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Hialeah

A man was arrested Monday after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Hialeah that left a 63-year-old man dead over the weekend, according to authorities.

Court records show Tashun Hardy, 24, was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, Hardy was “involved in a fatal hit and run traffic crash” at the intersection of Southeast Eighth Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street, Lt. Eddie Rodriguez of the Hialeah Police Department said in an email.

After the crash, Hardy abandoned his rental vehicle and ran away without stopping to help Fermin Zurita — the driver of the other vehicle involved, Rodriguez said.

Zurita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not detail how the crash occurred or provide a description of the vehicles involved.

Hardy’s next court hearing is Tuesday, court records show.