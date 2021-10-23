Cops arrest Queens resident suspected of killing Grubhub deliveryman on Manhattan park bench

A 23-year-old Queens man was busted Friday on charged of knifing to death a Grubhub deliveryman in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, authorities said Friday.

Cops grabbed Joseph Sandoval for the Oct. 16 murder of Sala Miah, who after a long shift was relaxing at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Hester St. near Chrystie St. at about 1 a.m., police and relatives said.

Sandoval was caught on camera sitting down on a bench next to Miah and then snatching the victim’s e-bike.

When Miah fought back, Sandoval slashed him in the face and stabbed him in the stomach, cops said.

Sandoval left Miah bleeding on the bench and rode off on the stolen e-bike, said cops.

EMS rushed Miah to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police on patrol found Sandoval with a knife and bloody clothing Friday. He was initially charged with criminal possession of a weapon until cops discovered he was the man depicted on surveillance video knifing Miah last week, police sources said.

Sandoval was then charged with murder. He has no prior arrests, sources said.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending late Friday.