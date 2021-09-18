Cops arrest suspected gunman in Bronx bodega slaying

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of gunning down a rival in a Bronx bodega, authorities said on Saturday.

David Hill was grabbed by police on Friday for the Aug. 23 murder of Reyhine Cintron, who was fatally shot inside the Melrose Deli Grocery at Melrose Ave. and E. 157th St.

Cintron was inside the deli about 10:30 p.m. when the gunman stormed in and opened fire, hitting him in the left side of his chest. The shooter sped away in a dark blue Nissan Altima.

The victim, who lived about three blocks from the bodega, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Hill was suspected of targeting Cintron as part of an ongoing dispute, cops said. He was identified as the alleged shooter shortly after the killing.

Police found him early on Friday at a Bronx home and charged him with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending on Saturday.