Cops attended ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, sex acts lead to firing of 5, TN report says

Police attended a “Girls Gone Wild” hot tub party and engaged in sex acts while on and off duty in Tennessee, officials told news outlets.

Now, five officers reportedly have been fired and three others suspended from the force in La Vergne, roughly 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

“This situation is unacceptable and as soon as it was brought to our attention it was immediately investigated and action was taken upon the individuals involved,” Jason Cole, the city’s mayor, said in a statement emailed to McClatchy News on Jan. 10. “Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust.”

Officials started to investigate after Cole heard allegations of a “Girls Gone Wild”-style party and an officer having sexual relationships with her colleagues, according to WKRN.

In a report published last month, officials said several officers went to a party on a houseboat. During the festivities, some cops drank heavily, and a female officer’s shirt came off, police told WSMV.

On another occasion, officials reported that two officers engaged in oral sex in a police department gym “while actively on‐duty.”

The report also accuses cops of having off-duty sexual encounters and exchanging nude photos. One time, an officer let a colleague drive home from his home when “he knew she was intoxicated,” according to the document obtained by WSMV and WZTV.

One of the officers is accused of putting his hands around a human resources worker’s throat, and two conspired to lie during officials’ investigation, according to the document that the TV stations posted online.

In all, eight officers either have been suspended or lost their jobs, WTVF reported.

“This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis said in an emailed statement, noting that the department has brought on counselors and is still staffed across all shifts.

McClatchy News requested a copy of the investigative report but was told it couldn’t be obtained without a Tennessee driver’s license.

