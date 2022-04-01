Cops: Auto restoration owner takes money and runs

Apr. 1—Boneyard Restoration and Customs gained a wide reputation among classic car lovers, and the business's owner had been a much sought after man.

But for all the wrong reasons.

Police finally caught up to Jimmy Richard May II on Wednesday morning, records show. Brunswick police arrested him on nine felony counts of theft by conversion. May, 28, remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held on bonds of between $6,958 and $20,458 for each count, jail records show.

May was picked by Georgia State Patrol troopers after a traffic stop Wednesday and turned over to Brunswick police, said Lt. Jose Galdamez, commander of the city police department's investigation division. Brunswick police had been investigating May since at least April of last year, but his troubles with the law and with disgruntled customers had already begun by then, records show.

May was picked up by county sheriff's deputies in March 2021 on felony theft warrants filed by individuals in Glynn County Magistrate Court. And Brunswick police were building a new case on May based on still more allegations of fraud and theft when he posted bond two months later, records show.

In at least one of those cases, May allegedly sold a 1967 Pontiac GTO that was under his care for restoration work, Galdamez said.

"He's been on the run," Galdamez said of May.

May once operated Boneyard Restoration and Customs at 2717 Carrie St. in Brunswick.

One man alleges May stole a 1966 Chevy G-10 pickup truck valued at $20,000. Another arrest warrant filed in March 2021 alleges May pocketed a $9,249.95 check, for which he was supposed to perform work on a 1954 Chevy 210. May also allegedly took the 1954 Chevy 210, the warrant alleges.

Another warrant filed in March 2021 alleges May took $37,000 in advance for work on a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.

May was arrested on those warrants on March 30, 2021, booked into the county jail on one count each of felony theft by taking, theft by conversion and theft by deception.

The Brunswick police department's investigation began the next month based on several more allegations of theft by May. One man told police May came to his home in Metter to take a '67 GTO for which he was going to perform restoration work at his shop in Brunswick.

That was in December 2018. The man had not seen the GTO since, and May could not be reached, he told Brunswick police.

It was one of many other complaints on which Brunswick police built their case, the report shows.

However, May posted a $24,058 bond on May 19, 2021, and was released from jail. But for a traffic stop Wednesday, he might still be free.

"There were just so many people he took advantage of," Galdamez said. "But people were just giving him money left and right."