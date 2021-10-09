Cops: Bandit nabbed after snatching a Benjamin at Publix

Oct. 9—Before a man could hand over a $100 bill for a money wire transfer Wednesday evening at Publix, police say a bandit snatched the bill from his hand and ran out the door.

Glynn County police said the suspect ran into the parking lot of the Village at Glynn Place plaza around 6:30 p.m., jumped into an awaiting get-away car and sped away. However, a Publix employee used a cellphone to video the alleged robber and the license plate of the gold Honda Accord in which he absconded, according to a county police report. There also was store surveillance video of the incident, the report said.

Police later arrested Samuel Mason Parker, 50, of Hinesville and charged him with robbery by sudden snatching and theft by taking. Parker remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show. Parker also is charged with felony violation of probation.

The victim told police he was at the counter and paying for a Western Union transaction when Parker allegedly snatched the $100 bill from his hand. The Publix employee was standing at a nearby cash register and followed the suspect as he ran outside, wearing a gray T-shirt, blue basketball shorts and black flipflops, police reported.

The employee said he videoed the suspect as he ran to the car, got inside and departed, the report said.