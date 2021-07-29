Cops: Bandits steal cash from public pool

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Jul. 29—Bandits chunked a cinder block through a window at the office of the public pool at Howard Coffin in Brunswick overnight Sunday, then escaped with more than $1,400 cash, police said.

The manager of the Howard Coffin Aquatic Center discovered the break-in around 7:30 a.m. Monday after arriving at the park, located at 1408 Sonny Miller Way near Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick, according to a Brunswick police report.

The thieves smashed a window at the pool's admissions office. Responding police "observed a concrete block just outside the window," the report said. The crooks absconded with $1,436.50 from inside a safe in the building, the report said.

Officers combed the scene for fingerprints, and discovered "10 possible prints" of suspects, the report said. While investigating the break-in, police located a homeless man and a homeless woman sleeping in the public park's restrooms, the report said.

The manager told police he is "familiar" with the two individuals. Police "gathered their information" and released the two.

Police also recovered video from the pool's security video, the report said.

The pool and the park are operated by the Glynn County Department of Recreation and Parks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Rights group urges U.S. customs to probe Goodyear Malaysia over worker abuse accusation

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Rights group Liberty Shared has asked United States customs authorities to investigate the Malaysian operations of American tyre maker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co over accusations of abusive labour practices, the group told Reuters. The Hong Kong-based anti-trafficking group said its June petition to U.S. customs, based on lawsuits and police reports by migrant workers, was probably the first such effort against a subsidiary of an American-owned company in southeast Asia. "The conditions and treatment they have endured seem to satisfy the International Labour Organisation's forced labour indicators," the group's managing director, Duncan Jepson, said in its first comments to media on the issue.

  • Inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Secret Pedophile Database

    ViceYears after the Catholic Church was found to have systematically harbored and protected child-sex abusers while punishing victims for seeking justice for their horrific ordeals, a new feature-length Vice TV documentary sets its sights on the Jehovah’s Witnesses.Aaron Kaufman’s film Crusaders—released as part of Vice TV’s “Vice Versa” nonfiction series—eviscerates the Jehovah’s Witness faith in which he was raised, giving a public platform for former members to speak out about the scourge of

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Former Top NXIVM Lieutenant With New Career in Dog Grooming Dodges Prison

    BRENDAN MCDERMID/ReutersA former top lieutenant in the shadowy self-help group NXIVM who admitted to locking a terrified woman in a bedroom for almost two years to satisfy a deranged sex-cult leader was spared prison on Wednesday.She may have benefited from her new career, recasting herself as a dog groomer.Lauren Salzman, 45, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of per

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.