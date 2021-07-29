Cops: Bandits steal cash from public pool

Jul. 29—Bandits chunked a cinder block through a window at the office of the public pool at Howard Coffin in Brunswick overnight Sunday, then escaped with more than $1,400 cash, police said.

The manager of the Howard Coffin Aquatic Center discovered the break-in around 7:30 a.m. Monday after arriving at the park, located at 1408 Sonny Miller Way near Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick, according to a Brunswick police report.

The thieves smashed a window at the pool's admissions office. Responding police "observed a concrete block just outside the window," the report said. The crooks absconded with $1,436.50 from inside a safe in the building, the report said.

Officers combed the scene for fingerprints, and discovered "10 possible prints" of suspects, the report said. While investigating the break-in, police located a homeless man and a homeless woman sleeping in the public park's restrooms, the report said.

The manager told police he is "familiar" with the two individuals. Police "gathered their information" and released the two.

Police also recovered video from the pool's security video, the report said.

The pool and the park are operated by the Glynn County Department of Recreation and Parks.