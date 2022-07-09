Cops: Blythe Island standoff ends peaceable after mother arrives

Jul. 9—Glynn County police engaged in a standoff Friday morning with a Blythe Island man who was believed to be armed and dangerous, a crisis that was defused without incident several hours later when the suspect's mother arrived per his request, police said.

After police took the man into custody shortly after 1 p.m., he was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, police said.

Several outstanding warrants for his arrest remain in effect upon his release from the hospital, police said.

County police received a call at 8:41 a.m. of a domestic violence event at 377 Midway Circle involving a man and a woman, police said.

Police learned en route that the man had several outstanding arrest warrants from Glynn and Liberty counties. Further information indicated the man possessed "violent tendencies," police said.

The woman who was the alleged target of the man's aggressions met police outside the residence, police said. She informed them the man was inside and that he had firearms in the home, police said.

Police established a perimeter around the home and made repeated commands to the man to step outside. He ignored the commands, although officers could see him at the windows, according to the report.

At this point police activated the department's Special Response and Crisis Negotiations teams outside the residence.

Police also alerted surrounding neighbors of the situation and urged them to remain inside their homes or evacuate the neighborhood.

County fire-rescue ambulance and EMT squads arrived and remained on standby, police said.

Police reached out via loudspeaker, telephone and text messages numerous times before the man finally responded, police said.

The man told police he had consumed "an unknown amount of prescription medication," police said.

The man then told police he would surrender if his mother could be summoned to the residence. Police contacted the woman, who arrived at 12:57 p.m.

The man was taken into custody without further incident at 1:03 p.m., after which he was transported by ambulance to the Brunswick hospital, police said.

It was unknown Friday night whether police located any firearms inside the home.