A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Saturday afternoon in the city’s Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head around 5:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, as detectives continued their investigation.

