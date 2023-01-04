Cops bust 14-year-old for bringing loaded gun to Queens school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on the first day back to school after winter break when school safety agents found he was carrying a loaded gun, cops said.

Agents at the school watching surveillance footage saw the boy drop the weapon in a stairwell at Benjamin Cardozo High School on 233rd St. in Bayside around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police were called to the school, who placed the teen under arrest.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

His name was not released due to his age.