Cops bust man in Louisiana wanted for murdering his father, leaving corpse to rot on Brooklyn street

A Brooklyn man who stabbed his father 46 times and left the corpse in a pile of garbage to decompose on a Brooklyn sidewalk was arrested in Louisiana and brought back to New York, police and sources said Friday.

Joseph Adams, 26, was busted after a cop pulled him over in Gretna, La. — across the Mississippi River from New Orleans — and realized the NYPD was on the lookout for his car.

Members of the NYPD traveled to Louisiana to bring Adams back to New York to face charges.

Adams is accused of stabbing his father, Christopher Adams, 46 times. He then wrapped his father’s body in a comforter, stuffed it into a trash bag and left it on Van Sinderen Ave. between Herkimer St. and Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills, police say.

A passerby discovered the body on alongside a pile of garbage awaiting pickup on Oct. 26.

By then, the 49-year-old victim’s corpse was so badly decomposed police could not immediately determine his sex or cause of death.

Joseph Adams is charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.