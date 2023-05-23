Cops bust man wanted for near-fatal Manhattan subway shove attack: NYPD

Police arrested on Tuesday the man who they say shoved a 35-year-old woman against a train pulling out of an Upper East Side subway station, leaving her with critical injuries.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance camera around the time of the Sunday morning shoving, was grabbed Tuesday morning, cops said.

The man’s name was not immediately disclosed. Criminal charges were pending

.His victim, Emine Ozsoy, was walking on a downtown platform at the Lexington Ave.-E. 63rd St. station when she was attacked around 6:05 a.m., police said.

The Turkish immigrant who lives in Jackson Heights, Queens, suffered severe head and spinal injuries for which she underwent two lengthy surgeries, according to Nadim Ozsoy, 46, whose cousin used to be married to the victim.

She’s been given a 10% chance of ever walking again, relatives said.

“She broke her neck and spine. Also, the ribs broke maybe,” said Nadim Ozsoy. “I’m sorry for her. I hope she’s going to be OK.”

The assailant came up from behind Ozsoy and shoved her into a departing E train running on the F line due to repair work. Her head struck the moving train.

Medics rushed Ozsoy to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where she remained in critical condition Tuesday. One surgery lasted 12 hours, her relative said.

Her attacker was last seen running off toward the Second Ave. exit cops said.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect late Sunday and asked the public’s help in identifying him.