Cops bust Mercedes driver who blew light, crashed and killed Brooklyn motorist before fleeing

The driver of a Mercedes that blew through a red light in Brooklyn, killing another motorist, and then ran from the gory crash scene, has been arrested and charged in the case, authorities said Monday.

Elvis Nolasco, 24, of the Bronx, was hit with manslaughter, negligent homicide, and reckless driving in the Sunday crash at 60th St. and Third Ave. in Sunset Park, cops said.

At his arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday, Nolasco was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail or $600,000 bond.

Nolasco allegedly killed James Lopez, 42, when he t-boned the victim’s Nissan Altima while speeding in his white Mercedes. Nolasco was headed south on Third Ave. when he blew a red light at 4:25 a.m. Sunday. He was driving with a suspended license, according to court papers.

EMS rushed Lopez to nearby NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, but he could not be saved.

“He’s a really amazing person,” said Leloni Lopez, 30, the victim’s wife. “He will give his last to someone. Always helping.”

“He had a love of cooking, traveling,” she said. “I just want people to know he was my best friend.”

Nolasco and an unidentified 19-year-old inside the Mercedes tried to run from the scene, but cops grabbed them. Nolasco was taken to the same hospital as the victim for minor injuries.

Both cars were left twisted wrecks by the impact.