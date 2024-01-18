Cops bust suspected subway stabber targeting random riders in NYC

The man responsible for two random stabbings in the city’s subway system has been arrested, cops said Thursday.

The 27-year-old suspect first struck around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a D train approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle station in Manhattan, cops said.

The attacker approached a 42-year-old straphanger and stabbed him in the right shoulder, they added.

The stabber hopped off that train and onto a Bronx-bound No. 2 train. The victim took himself to Woodhull Hospital, where he was expected to recover.

Later that morning, the same suspect stabbed a 19-year-old man once in the left arm on a No. 2 train at E. 174th St. in the Bronx.

“[Police] quickly realized they were linked and the same individual was responsible for both,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper. “The suspect in each case was wearing the same clothing.”

Transit officers scouring city trains and subway stations spotted the suspect at the Bedford Park Station in Jerome Park around 7:20 a.m., in possession of two knives, Kemper said.

He has an extensive criminal record in the city, including five arrests in the last 12 months, Kemper said.

Charges for the Wednesday stabbings were pending Thursday evening.

His arrest came hours after cops put an end to a citywide manhunt for Jermain Regueur, 27, who police say is responsible for a nine-day random stabbing spree that left five people injured in Queens and Brooklyn.