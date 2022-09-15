Cops called to Arizona burglary find mummified body in bathtub

Police are working to identify the remains of a woman whose mummified body they found in a bathtub while responding to a burglary call.

Also in the house in northwestern Arizona was 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters, rummaging through the property. Pry marks on the door indicated she had forced her way in, police said. She had also been seen at the house on Sept. 8 taking purses, bags and clothing to try and sell online.

Police in Bullhead City, Ariz., were called to the residence at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the department said in a statement. There they found Walters, the body and a lot of questions.

Walters said she had not known about the body. Neighbors said they thought the home’s occupant had moved away because it had appeared vacant for a year.

“While police were on scene, they found a deceased person in the bathtub,” the cops said. “The deceased body was in a mummified state and is believed to be the homeowner. It is unknown how long the body had been in the house.”

Such mummification occurs when extremely dry conditions slow down decomposition.

Walters was charged with two counts of burglary. Detectives searching her home and vehicle on a warrant found “more items belonging to the victim, including her birth certificate, IRS paperwork, driver’s license, and credit cards,” the cops said, as well as drug paraphernalia and a “useable amount of methamphetamine.”

More charges are pending, as detectives have requested adding theft of a credit cards, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia to Walter’s list.

