Cops Called After Freaked Clients Show Up to Silicon Valley Bank’s NYC Office

David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Police responded to Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) New York offices on Friday as panicked clients demanded their money amid the institution’s shocking implosion.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) seized SVB’s $209 billion in assets just a few hours later, ordering the bank closed and taking control of its $175.4 billion in deposits. The massive meltdown marks the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

SVB, the 16th-largest bank in the country, has been “one of the startup industry’s most important banks,” according to Fortune. But after Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund on Thursday raised questions about SVB’s financial health, recommending that its clients withdraw their funds from the bank, and, in a now-deleted tweet, investor Michael Burry compared SVB to Enron, SVB’s stock immediately tanked, cleaving some $80 billion from its market cap in a matter of hours. While hedge fund king Bill Ackman recommended the federal government bail out SVB if they couldn’t raise enough private money to stay afloat, SVB CEO Greg Becker implored customers to “stay calm,” Bloomberg reported.

Dor Levi, a former Lyft exec now running his own startup, was at SVB’s Park Avenue South outpost on Friday, alongside numerous other company owners trying to access their funds—or at least get some answers from the bank officials holed up inside.

“It’s just frustrating,” Levi told The Daily Beast, explaining that he had “most of” his firm’s money with SVB because it was “the safe choice.” Now, no one at the collapsing bank will return his calls or respond to his emails, Levi said.

Contagion is real. Our payroll provider was using SVB. pic.twitter.com/V2UbRsnq8i — Kevin Yun (@kevinyun) March 10, 2023

At a crossroads, Levi went to try his luck in person.

Story continues

“Everyone came there because our bankers told us to go there,” he continued, explaining that he had been told by an SVB representative that the New York location would cut him a cashier’s check. “And we just had some questions. No one from the bank came out, they just told the security guards, ‘Don’t let them up to the second floor.’”

Yet, said Levi, “If you want a bank run, this is the best, friendly bunch you could ever desire.”

The handful of startup founders outside, desperately working their phones, posed no threat whatsoever. But one SVB client wanted to wait inside the lobby, instead of on the sidewalk. This prompted a call by building management to the NYPD, according to Levi. Two cops showed up shortly after 9 a.m., calmly discussed the situation with those involved, and the man left without further incident, said Levi (who also departed shortly thereafter).

An NYPD spokeswoman told The Daily Beast that no incident report was filed at that location.

JUST IN: Circle $USDC held an undisclosed amount of cash in Silicon Valley Bank $SIVB. pic.twitter.com/0U1iKTUS08 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) March 10, 2023

Levi said he “was always worried about something like this,” and maintained accounts at SVB and another bank, as well as some crypto and stablecoin investments, to hedge against a collapse. However, in an ironic twist, Levi was “always more worried about my other bank, SVB was my ‘safe’ bank.” Because of this, he said most of his money is with SVB, which remains out of reach.

The waiting is the worst part, according to Levi, who said he and many others like him are now “in crisis mode, in triage mode.”

“We all went with the ‘best-in-class,” Levi lamented.

Levi now has more faith in J.P. Morgan, where he maintains his other accounts, noting that their bankers answered his urgent emails and phone calls last night into the early morning hours.

The fallout from Silicon Valley Bank has spread to Sweden's largest pension group after the fund more than doubled its holdings in the Californian bank during the past year.https://t.co/wMdb7fN2tl — Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) March 10, 2023

Journalist Eric Newcomer, who pens a widely-read newsletter focused on startups, wrote Friday that one major investor told him “about ten of his portfolio companies had pulled out about $1.5 billion collectively” from SVB. They requested the funds on Thursday at around 6 p.m. EST, and got it this morning, according to Newcomer. All accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, but as the Associated Press pointed out, it is unclear how many accounts exceed that ceiling.

For Levi, who feels confident that he’ll get his money back from SVB eventually, not having any sort of closure is still excruciating, for now. As he told The Daily Beast on Friday, “I’ve been better.”

A request for comment sent to the SVB communications team was met with an auto-reply that provided a link to an FDIC announcement of the bank’s takeover.

