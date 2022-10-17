Cops caught her racing through a hurricane checkpoint in Florida. But first, a selfie

A woman who caused chaos at a hurricane relief checkpoint in Bonita Springs, Florida, has been arrested.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a car entered the checkpoint at “a high rate of speed, neglected to stop, and charged through, putting deputies’ lives in danger.”

The driver, later identified as Shelby Peters, continued to travel down Hickory Boulevard, eventually making a U-turn and then racing back through the checkpoint.

A deputy got in his patrol vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Peters continued to “drive erratically, slowing down, speeding up and swerving out of the lane,” says a sheriff’s office statement.

When the car finally put on the brakes, the deputy witnessed the suspect “taking a ‘selfie’” of being pulled over. As the officer approached, Peters took off again.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which is also reportedly in the area assisting with storm relief efforts, stepped in. Deputies apprehended Peters.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence and curfew violation.

“This is yet another example of how teamwork led to putting a criminal behind bars, where they belong,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This woman’s actions behind the wheel show that she truly has no regard for the safety of others.”