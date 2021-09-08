Cops charge motorcyclist who mowed down Brooklyn toddler

A motorcyclist who sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital Monday after a Brooklyn crash was charged Wednesday for driving the two-wheeler without a license or insurance.

Carmelo Burchett, 39, was riding his motorbike on Troy Ave. in Crown Heights around 8:30 p.m. when he mowed down a 3-year-old boy, cops said. The youngster was taken to to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Burchett was cruising within a block of his home when he allegedly slammed into the child. He initially ditched his bike and fled the scene but later surrendered at 77th precinct stationhouse, cops said.

Burchett wasn’t charged with leaving the scene of a crime. He faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, cops said.