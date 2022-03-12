Cops charge Queens man who flipped over stroller, injuring 3-year-old girl: police

Police have charged the man accused of flipping over a stroller on a Queens street, injuring a 3-year-old girl seated inside, police said Saturday.

Cops charged Christopher Elder with two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child for the unprovoked Friday assault on Robinson St. and 45th Ave. in East Flushing.

The child was being pushed in a stroller by her 48-year-old grandmother about 6:15 a.m. when Elder stormed up and began screaming at them, cops said.

The woman, who doesn’t understand English, had no idea what Elder was ranting about, she told police.

A moment later, Elder, 31, grabbed the sides of the stroller and flipped it over, cops said.

The child tumbled out and cut her head on the pavement. EMS rushed the toddler to Queens hospital, where she treated for the wounds, authorities said.

The panicked grandmother called 911. Responding police found Elder at Kissena Blvd. and 45th Ave. and took him into custody.

Elder’s arraignment at Queens Criminal Court was pending Saturday.

The Queens resident has a history of assaulting children has been arrested eight times, mostly for unprovoked assaults.

On Dec. 11, he attacked a 9-year-old girl and her mother on Kissena Blvd. in Queens, according to a criminal complaint.

Elder shoved the woman and her daughter to the ground and hit the child in the back of the head multiple times before punching her in the forehead, according to court documents. He was also accused of punching a 64-year-old man in the face in the same incident.

On July 9, Elder was arrested after he threw a bottle at a car in the same neighborhood. As the victim sped off, Elder allegedly chased after the car with a knife in hand, a criminal complaint details.

Police quickly caught up with Elder, who allegedly wrapped his legs around the arresting officer and refused to get into a patrol car.

He was hit with menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.