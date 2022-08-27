Cops charge six with street gang crimes

Aug. 27—Glynn County police executed a search warrant on a home in the Arco community before dawn Friday, apprehending one suspect and recovering firearms and "other evidence" in connection with an ongoing investigation into criminal street gang activity, according to a statement.

Police said Ashton Thomas was taken into custody during a search of the home at 5 a.m. He was charged with criminal street gang activity.

A second suspect, Cameron Thomas, turned himself in on an arrest warrant later Friday, police said.

It marked the sixth gang-related arrest this week.

On Monday, police issued gang-related warrants against four men who were already being held in the Glynn County Detention Center. The four are being held in connection with what police say was a gang-related shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Kensington Drive in June.

D'Andre Bennett, 20, and Trevyon Cummings, 17, were charged with four counts each of criminal street gang activity. Larry Darnell Bennett, 17, and Kwalik D. Ratliff, 20, were charged with one count each of criminal street gang activity.

Police accuse D'Andre Bennett and Cummings of opening fire on a vehicle as it turned onto Kensington Drive from Altama Avenue on the afternoon of June 13, as reported in The News.

Police say Ratliff and Larry Bennett were in a rival gang, at which Bennett and Cummings were shooting, according to warrants.

Ratliff and Bennett also are charged with aggravated assault.

Glynn County Police Chief Jacque Battiste said the arrests serve as a message to violent elements in the community that such threats to public safety will not be tolerated.

"We are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure that Glynn County residents and our visitors feel safe," Battiste said. "It's also important that we continue in our efforts to reach every young person in our community who is thinking of violating the law with the hopes of encouraging them to make better choices."