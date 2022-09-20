Cops chase car for 30-plus miles, at 100-mph speeds, but it vanishes in downtown Macon

All the police seem to know is that the fleeing driver was at the wheel of what was described as “a dark in color sedan.”

The mystery sedan was apparently zooming too fast for the cops to see more, much less get its license plate.

Details of the chase were noted in a sheriff’s report in Monroe County, where the pursuit began in the city of Forsyth at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

A state trooper, for reasons not immediately know, took off after the car in Forsyth and kept tailing it south down Georgia Highway 42 for about 11 miles. It was there that the car whipped a left onto Georgia Highway 74 and shot east for more than 20 miles, racing into Macon.

At times, the car reached speeds in excess of 100 mph with its driver repeatedly avoiding maneuvers by pursuing troopers to halt it before reaching Interstate 475 and Macon’s west side.

“The suspect continued onto Thomaston Road through Macon and past Mercer University,” the sheriff’s report noted.

The fleeing driver ran numerous stoplights “with no due regard for the general motoring public,” the write-up added.

As the car rocketed toward downtown, the police slowed and the car pulled away.

“Upon turning onto Cherry Street, I could no longer see the suspect’s vehicle,” a Monroe deputy wrote in the report.

The chase was called off.