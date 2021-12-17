Cops chase stolen car

Dec. 16—A shoplifting call resulted in a high-speed chase with a stolen car in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On Monday, the Hanford Police Department received a call regarding a shoplifting which had just occurred at CVS at 574 W. Lacey Blvd. The employee provided a description of the suspect vehicle including a license plate number. A registration check on the vehicle alerted officers it was stolen out of Visalia.

Officers located the vehicle as it fled from CVS. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of Lacey Boulevard and Irwin Street. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to the officer's emergency lights and siren and a pursuit was initiated. The driver of the stolen vehicle was later determined to be 29-year-old Justin Nordine out of Seattle, Washington.

The vehicle fled through the City of Hanford, reportedly failing to stop for red stop lights and stop signs. The vehicle eventually traveled west on Hanford-Armona Road, where the Kings County Sheriff's Department deployed a tire deflation device successfully. Nordine reportedly continued west on Hanford-Armona Road and entered onto westbound Highway 198 at 13th Avenue. The vehicle reportedly continued south on Lemoore Avenue, allegedly reaching speeds of 80-90 mph at times.

The pursuit ended when Nordine reportedly veered off the roadway and got stuck in the soft dirt shoulder. K-9 Krash was deployed, but Nordine reportedly fought with Krash and continued to refuse officers commands. Less lethal kinetic energy projectiles were deployed at Nordine and officers were able to take him into custody. Methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe were reportedly located on Nordine.

Nordine was medically cleared and booked at the Kings County Jail on numerous felony charges.