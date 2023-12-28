Cops Chase Suspect in Stolen Car at 120 MPH: Report

Cops had a hard time keeping up with this car, which reports say was speeding at 120 miles per hour in California to get away from them. KCBS reports the car was allegedly stolen and the suspect inside was trying to outrun the authorities chasing after him on highways in Los Angeles. The report says officers were struggling to follow the car until it exited the highway and then crashed into a divider in a parking lot. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

