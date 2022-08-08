Cops check for any links of Pagan’s, Aryan Brotherhood clubs to Azle motorcyclist killing

A Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member remained in custody Monday, just days after he was arrested and accused in the fatal shooting death of motorcyclist who was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, according to jail and Tarrant County criminal court records.

Azle police said they are investigating the potential affiliations of the victim and the suspect.

“We are investigating their relationship and their individual history will certainly figure into that investigation,” said Azle Police Chief Ben Hall in an email. “I have no knowledge of any prior involvement with Azle Police.”

Hall said Azle police had sufficient evidence to support the arrest, but the investigation continued.

Anthony Bennett, 27, of Azle, was arrested Aug. 3 and faces a murder charge in the case.

On the afternoon of July 31, Brian Keith Turner was traveling on a motorcycle on Texas 199 in Azle when a gunman drove by him and opened fire, causing Turner to crash.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle was Anthony Bennett, but authorities have not released any other details.

Azle police and paramedics found Turner and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died shortly after the shooting and accident.

Turner was convicted of bank fraud and identity theft in Texas in 2009 and later sentenced to 120 months in prison with five years of supervised release, according to federal court records.

Since his release on Sept. 16, 2016, Turner regularly contacted incarcerated members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas through email, federal authorities said. From September 2016 to September 2018, Turner sent 150 emails, according to federal court records.

Turner had been living in Azle.

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas originated in the early 1980s as protection for white inmates in state prisons.

Tarrant County court officials said Bennett is a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, which is an outlaw motorcycle group formed by Lou Dobkin in 1957 in Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Bennett was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $100,000.