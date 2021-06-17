Cops: Child safe after wild ride in stolen vehicle; suspect arrested

Jun. 17—A man stole a vehicle with a child inside Wednesday night from in front of a convenience store in southern Glynn County, sparking a hunt by multiple police agencies that ended with a crash from which the child emerged safely and the suspect went to jail, Glynn County police said.

After crashing his vehicle into a ditch on Buck Swamp Road in Glynn County while attempting to evade Camden County sheriff's deputies, the man struggled with police and bit one officer before being zapped with a taser and taken into custody around 8 p.m., police said. The man was taken by Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on multiple charges, police said. The man's name and specific charges were not available Wednesday night.

"The child was immediately taken back to the parent," Glynn County police said in a statement. "The child appears to be unharmed and was treated on the scene by Glynn County Fire-Rescue, then transported by the family for further evaluation."

Police were working a crash scene in the 3200 block of U.S. Highway 17 at around 7:07 p.m. when a woman ran from a nearby convenience store and began screaming for help, police said. The woman told police that a man drove away in her vehicle after she left it with the engine running in front of the store with her child inside.

Numerous county police officers immediately converged on the area and began searching for the vehicle. After reviewing the store's security video, officers were able to identify the suspect as a Camden County man, police said. Police went by his home just south of the Glynn County line, but he was not home. Moments later, Camden deputies spotted the stolen vehicle, and the suspect attempted to flee, police said.

With Camden deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers in pursuit, the man drove back into Glynn County. He crashed while turning onto Buck Swamp Road shortly afterward, police said. The man attempted to run, but was met by Camden deputies, police said.

He bit an officer during the ensuing struggle, in which he was subdued with a "Conducted Energy Device," police said.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

"Glynn County Police patrol Capt. Keith Stalvey would like to thank all agencies for their assistance in locating the vehicle and reuniting the child with family," the county police statement said.