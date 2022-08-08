Cops combat violent crime as ranks shrink

In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd’s murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. (Aug. 8) (Video by Gillian Flaccus, Eugene Garcia and Matt Rourke/AP)

Recommended Stories

  • China finds hundreds more COVID cases after locking down beach resort

    Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where some 80,000 tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions.

  • Cleanup begins in Gaza after Israeli air strikes

    STORY: Residents began clearing up the rubble on Saturday, and checking damage to their homes."Why didn't they warn us they wanted to bomb?" said resident Mariam Abu Ghanima.Israel on Friday (August 5) said it had launched a special operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, killing one of its senior commanders in a surprise daytime air-strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City.The Israeli strikes killed nine more Palestinians, including at least four Islamic Jihad militants and a child, and wounding 79 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said it had apprehended 19 Islamic Jihad militants in overnight arrest raids.Palestinian militants fired at least 160 rockets over the border, the military said, some deep into Israel toward the commercial hub Tel Aviv. Most of the missiles were intercepted and a few people were lightly injured when running to shelters.Tensions rose this week after Israeli forces arrested an Islamic Jihad commander in the West Bank, drawing threats of retaliation from the group.The frontier had been largely quiet since May 2021, when 11 days of fierce fighting between Israel and militants left at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel dead.

  • Opinion: Still no progress on statute of limitations reform for sex abuse victims

    Despite years of advocacy and, lawmakers have stonewalled the most effective efforts to protect Ohio children from rape.

  • Hayden Panettiere Returns to Scream 6 Set as She Bonds with Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown

    "Will Mindy and Kirby be friends?" Jasmin Savoy Brown wrote on BeReal as she sat in the Scream 6 hair and makeup trailer with her costar Hayden Panettiere

  • Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem

    STORY: Palestinian rockets were fired towards Jerusalem on Sunday (August 7), signalling a new reach and resolve as Israel pressed on with air strikes in the Gaza Strip.Fighting erupted on Friday (August 5) after Israel launched rockets in what it said was an operation targeting the militant Islamic Jihad group.Israel said the strikes were pre-empting an attack by the group meant to avenge the arrest of a group leader in the occupied West Bank.Israeli strikes overnight in Rafah killed Khaled Mansour, one of Islamic Jihad’s senior commanders.A local resident described the situation as “horrifying.”He said the house was targeted by multiple rockets, leaving body parts on the ground.Islamic Jihad said it fired rockets toward Jerusalem in retaliation.Israel said it would stop shooting if Islamic Jihad did. In what was seen as a further affront to Palestinians, Jewish visitors were admitted to a contested mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday.Much of southern Israel has been paralysed by rocket salvoes and residents in cities including Tel Aviv have been sent to shelters.Casualties on the Israeli side have been prevented by the Iron Dome antimissile system, which an army spokesman said had a 97% success rate in shooting down rockets.About 30 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, have been killed in&nbsp;Gaza since the fighting erupted.The flare-up has worried world powers and prompted ceasefire mediation by Egypt.

  • Mortar fire hits Somalia capital as parliament approves cabinet

    Mortar shells struck residential neighbourhoods near the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday shortly after parliament convened to approve the country's recently appointed cabinet, underlining the security challenges confronting the new government.

  • Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next

    Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

  • We hope to know more about Senate candidate JD Vance other than Donald Trump endorsed him

    The most telling fact about Ohioan J.D. Vance as Senate candidate is that he is backed by Donald Trump and hasn't refuted his "rigged" election claim.

  • A sacred area for native Hawaiians is filling up with trash. Crews are 'fighting the onslaught.'

    With an estimated 115,000 pounds of debris accumulating on the reefs of Papahānaumokuākea, crews struggle against a pileup that keeps building.

  • Tax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate is still voting on a lengthy series of amendments to the Democrats’ $437 billion climate, health and tax package leading up to expected passage of the legislation as soon as Sunday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy B

  • U.S. troops to protect Saudi Arabia | Enquirer historic front pages from August 8

    History from the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer from August 8 includes U.S. troops to Saudi Arabia and GOP picks Nixon for president.

  • Gangs kill former Haitian senator amid spike in violence

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Gangs killed a former Haitian senator who led a government housing program on Saturday in an affluent area of Port-au-Prince, the prime minister said on Sunday, amid a spike in violence by criminal groups in the Caribbean nation's capital. Yvon Buissereth was shot while police battled with gangs in the neighborhood of Laboule, following an outbreak of violence in recent weeks in Port-au-Prince and a turf war in the town of Cite Soleil that left 148 people lost, wounded or missing. Buissereth served as a senator starting in 2006 and was named in 2017 to head the Public Company for the Promotion of Social Housing, known as EPPLS.

  • Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained

    Police on Sunday detained dozens of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir as they dispersed Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Scores of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to streets chanting religious slogans. The restrictions include a ban on the Shiite religious procession.

  • 2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.

  • How to Cook Hamburgers 5 Different Ways—Including Grilled, Broiled, and More

    Plus, how to tell when they're done.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Let's talk about the popular PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with...

  • After Uvalde school shooting, here are lawmakers’ key findings in investigative report

    The committee released the report on July 17.

  • More than 100 injured and 17 firefighters missing as oil tank fire rages in Cuba

    The fire started around 7 p.m. Friday, when lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the unloading area in the port of Matanzas, Cuban authorities said.

  • Attack on Olenivka was intended to disrupt arms supplies, says Ukrainian POW coordinator

    Russia’s false flag attack on a POW camp in the occupied town of Olenivka, which killed more than 40 captive defenders of Mariupol, was meant to discredit Ukraine and reduce Western military aid to the country, Andriy Yusov, a member of Ukraine’s coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, said on national TV on Aug. 6.

  • Britney Spears Has Fired Back At Kevin Federline, Who Said Her Kids Chose Not To See Her And Attend Her Wedding

    WOW.View Entire Post ›