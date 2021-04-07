Cops, community come together to share approaches to combat gang violence

Steven Mayer, The Bakersfield Californian
·2 min read

Apr. 7—Those who fight to reduce gang violence in Bakersfield may sometimes seem like Sisyphus, the figure from Greek mythology required to forever roll a boulder uphill.

But talk with them and they remain sure that the work they are doing is producing positive results, even if those results are not always measurable, readily apparent or to their satisfaction.

"We don't know how many kids we've steered away from gangs through this work," said Pastor Josephate Jordan of Christ First Ministries at a monthly meeting of the Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership.

Indeed, trying to measure efforts intended to reduce gang violence and participation in gangs by young Bakersfield residents is never easy, and this meeting held at Southside Seventh-day Adventist Church on Third Street in central Bakersfield attested to that as the city tallies the violence that seemed to spike during part of the pandemic.

Bakersfield Police reported a large number of homicides in 2020 — 45 dead in 43 separate incidents — and seven in 10 happened in neighborhoods east of Highway 99, according to a detailed list the agency provided. The numbers began climbing in 2021 as well, but at Tuesday's meeting BPD Lt. Daniel McAfee said there's been something of a cooling down.

"Thank God there hasn't been a whole lot going on in the last 25 to 30 days," he said.

But much of the attention of the 20 or so attendees was on what some in the community said is a nightly gathering of hundreds of people, some with criminal gang connections, at the Central Cali Market on East California Avenue in east Bakersfield.

One concerned resident, who was afraid to have their name appear in this story, told the attendees the situation is a powder keg waiting to explode.

McAfee said situations like that may best be handled by members of the community who can speak directly to people at the site. A police presence may help keep the situation calm.

"The community needs to reconnect with the community," he said.

Mayor Karen Goh was there. Manual Carrizales of Stay Focused Ministries led the meeting. Socially distanced nearby was Wesley Davis, president of the Wendale Davis Foundation.

Lemayo Jones, from the Kern County Department of Child Support, expressed concerns that there are few organized activities for children, especially kids who are at risk of becoming affiliated with gangs.

We need "prevention," he said, "before kids become gang members."

After the meeting, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer decried laws that have eased punishment for drug use and sales.

"Gangs are establishing turf over drugs again," she said. "There's no accountability."

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Recommended Stories

  • A Detective Was Accused of Lying. Now 90 Convictions May Be Erased.

    NEW YORK — Over nearly two decades as a police officer and narcotics detective, Joseph Franco made thousands of arrests, many for the possession and sale of drugs. Franco often worked undercover, and his testimony secured convictions for prosecutors around the city. But officials who once relied on Franco are questioning his accounts. After he was accused of lying about drug sales that videos showed never happened, Franco was charged with perjury in Manhattan in 2019. Now, the fallout over Franco’s police work is spreading: As many as 90 convictions that he helped secure in Brooklyn will be thrown out, prosecutors plan to announce Wednesday. Many more cases in other boroughs could follow — a reckoning that lawyers said appears larger than any in the city’s legal system in recent history. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Wednesday, the Brooklyn district attorney, Eric Gonzalez, will ask judges to dismiss years-old drug cases in which Franco served as a crucial witness. The office did not uncover new evidence of possible misconduct — and none of the people involved remain behind bars. But Gonzalez said he had lost faith in Franco’s credibility. “We’re in a moment of talking about criminal justice reform,” Gonzalez said in an interview this week. “It’s clear that we couldn’t responsibly rely on his testimony to stand by these convictions.” The move represents one of the largest dismissals of convictions in the state over concerns about official misconduct and comes amid a heightened national conversation about holding police accountable and curbing abuses among officers. In New York City, legislators recently made it easier to sue officers for conducting illegal searches or using excessive force. Franco was charged in 2019 with 26 criminal counts, including perjury and official misconduct, after investigators in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said that he had testified to witnessing several drug buys that video footage showed did not happen or that he could not have seen. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Franco’s lawyer, Howard Tanner, said his client is presumed innocent and said he would be “vigorously defending” the case in Manhattan. “I would therefore ask that the public withhold judgment until all the facts are heard,” Tanner added. Nearly all of the people whose convictions Gonzalez is seeking to dismiss were charged with drug-related crimes, including many for low-level possession offenses. The group — mostly men arrested between 2004 and 2011 — spanned generations: Several were under 20 years old at the time of their arrests, and dozens were older than 40. Gonzalez’s office was not certain of the racial breakdown but believed that many were Black and Latino, groups that have represented a disproportionate share of drug charges in the city. Most of those who faced more serious charges for drug sales — 27 people in total — spent between six months to a year behind bars. It was unclear how often the crime represented their first or only conviction, the district attorney’s office and public defenders said. Even those who did not serve lengthy sentences were left with criminal records, which can have long-term consequences for housing and work prospects. In recent years, attention to those lasting effects has grown. In New York and elsewhere, records of some minor convictions have been expunged — an attempt to make amends for what is now seen as overly aggressive policing of drug crimes in the past. But erasing records can only go so far, public defenders say. “The damage is done at the point of arrest,” said Tina Luongo, a lawyer who heads the criminal defense practice at the Legal Aid Society. “They likely had bail set on them, spent time at Rikers Island, lost jobs, were separated from their families — no matter what happens, those harms were done.” One man who was arrested three times by Franco is set to have each case dismissed, lawyers said. The man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns, said he was charged with several low-level drug crimes that he did not commit. Confronted with the prospect of a police officer’s testimony, he pleaded guilty. The man was fresh out of high school, with a young son and a second child on the way, when he was arrested in 2005, he said. He spent several years behind bars. The man, now 35, said the transition home was rocky, and the arrests continue to affect him. “I got the call that this was happening, and it was supposed to be good news,” he said. “But honestly, I don’t know that I feel any better. It affected my whole way of thinking. That stuff changes you.” Gonzalez said that his office could not fully reinvestigate many of the 90 cases: Video evidence had often long been lost, and potential witnesses from over a decade ago could not be tracked down. After charges were brought against Franco in Manhattan, it was not immediately apparent that the detective also had worked in Brooklyn, Gonzalez said. The office eventually pulled together a list of cases Franco was involved in and flagged those that could not have been prosecuted without his accounts, he said. Concern over officers making false or misleading statements about crimes is not new. Between January 2015 and March 2018, an investigation by The New York Times found more than 25 instances in which judges or prosecutors determined that a central aspect of a New York City police officer’s testimony was likely untrue. The fallout has echoed the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office’s reassessment of dozens of murder cases investigated by Louis Scarcella, a former homicide detective who handled some of the borough’s most notorious crimes, after one of his investigations unraveled. In that instance, however, the office threw out only a handful of cases and said in 2017 that Scarcella broke no laws. Other states have confronted similar problems in recent years. In Massachusetts, for example, thousands of low-level drug cases were dropped in 2017 after prosecutors said a state chemist mishandled drug samples and returned positive results on ones she never tested. Christopher Slobogin, director of the criminal justice program at Vanderbilt Law School who has studied false testimony by the police, said the issue is most common in low-level drug cases. The Police Department fired Franco, 48, last April. But discipline is often rare. Major questions first surfaced around Franco’s record in New York in the summer of 2018, when the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office launched a review after finding inconsistencies between Franco’s statements and evidence in certain cases, said Danny Frost, a spokesperson for the district attorney. In one episode on the Lower East Side, a man was arrested in February 2017 after Franco said he witnessed the man selling drugs inside the lobby of a building. But prosecutors said security video showed the transaction never took place — and Franco had never even entered the building. In a similar arrest four months later, Franco said he saw a woman selling drugs in a building’s vestibule on Madison Street. He had not gone into the vestibule, however, and was too far from the woman to observe any sale, prosecutors said after reviewing security footage. Both people were serving sentences at state prisons for the crimes when the new evidence was discovered — and both convictions were thrown out by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. In a third case, Franco said he witnessed a man selling cocaine to another woman. Prosecutors said new video evidence showed the man — who was not in prison at the time but whose case was also dismissed — had only held open a door for her. The three people each pleaded guilty. Prosecutors later identified another case with two arrests in which they said evidence showed Franco had made false statements. In Brooklyn, Franco also worked undercover in narcotics, buying drugs and arresting the people who sold them. All but one of the 90 people entered guilty pleas. The district attorney’s office did not find evidence of innocence in its limited investigation, but Gonzalez and public defenders noted that blameless defendants may take guilty pleas for a host of reasons. “People understand that when it’s their word against the word of an officer, the system is not designed to give them the benefit of the doubt,” said Maryanne Kaishian, a senior policy counsel at Brooklyn Defender Services, which represents several of the cases. “Many people will decide that it’s not worth it to them.” The steps by the Brooklyn district attorney’s office intensify pressure on district attorneys in other boroughs to reexamine Franco’s cases. Shortly after joining the department in 2000, Franco was an officer for several years in the Bronx. The Bronx District Attorney’s Office has been reviewing about 150 cases in the borough that Franco was involved in between 2011 and 2015 to determine if the convictions are still reliable, Patrice O’Shaughnessy, a spokesperson for the office, said Tuesday. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • 'Irreplaceable' 1,000-year-old Native American rock carvings vandalized in Georgia's Chattahoochee National Forest

    Over a hundred rock carvings, or petroglyphs, in the forest's Track Rock Gap were created by Creek and Cherokee people more than 1,000 years ago.

  • Bibi Trial: ‘Shish-Kebab’ Was Code for PM’s On-Demand Positive Press Orders

    JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAccused of coordinating a quid-pro-quo arrangement with major Israeli news site Walla News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was nicknamed “Kim Jong Un” by staffers, and his on-demand orders for positive news coverage were referred to as “shish-kebabs,” according to the Walla News CEO who testified at Netanyahu’s corruption trial this week.In court, the State of Israel has alleged that Netanyahu had desperately tried to take control of Walla News, the country’s most important news portal and its go-to site for political exposés and gossipy bombshells.In the dramatic opening arguments of the evidentiary phase of Netanyahu’s trial—in which he stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—Chief Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari contended that the prime minister, Defendant Number One, had “abused the power of his office to grant illegal favors and further his personal interests” with major media outlets.Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts WorriedSpecifically, the state claims that Netanyahu fired his minister of communications and the ministry’s director general to satisfy tycoons Iris and Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholders of Bezeq—Walla’s parent company and Israel’s largest communications company—who have also been charged with bribery.Netanyahu was indicted on three counts last year, each relating to quid pro quos involving accusations that he received positive coverage or costly gifts in exchange for favors.“The relationship between Netanyahu and the co-defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” Ben-Ari told the court. “This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment.”With Walla’s disgraced leadership nearby, Netanyahu tilted his head to the left and stared directly at Ben-Ari from the far end of a courtroom, which was specially designed to conform to the security requirements of a sitting prime minister and COVID social distancing.On the witness stand, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua described a management fracas in which he lost editor after editor after they grasped that they had become mere pawns in a grand plan engineered by Netanyahu, who denies all charges.Yeshua said that before leaving the outlet, top Walla News figure Yinon Magal had asked Yeshua, “What is this disgrace we are doing here?”—and threatened to go directly to Netanyahu to demand he drop the constant stream of requests to tilt coverage.A few tidbits emanated from the testimony, which has been hotly anticipated in Israel. Inside the Walla newsroom, orders from the prime minister’s office were referred to as “shish-kebab,” Yeshua said, “because articles had to be prepared to order.”The staff nicknamed Netanyahu “Kim,” an homage to North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, or “the big guy.” Sara Netanyahu was called Ri Sol-ju, after Kim’s wife.Yeshua said he faced daily abuse from Netanyahu emissaries, and detailed a pandemonium orchestrated by the Eloviches, who are accused of subverting their news site to gain regulatory relief for Bezeq from Netanyahu. At one juncture, Yeshua said, Shaul Elovitch demanded he “take that article down immediately, because [Netanyahu] has to sign something for me this week.”Israeli prosecutors claim that Bezeq and the Elovitches benefited to the tune of $500 million in exchange for providing Netanyahu the coverage he desired.No recording devices were permitted in the courtroom, and Netanyahu didn’t hear the testimony. The Jerusalem’s District Court excused him after Ben-Ari’s opening statement.Before he left, Chief Judge Rivka Feldman-Friedman told attendees, including the prime minister, that “you’ll get used to hearing my voice.” Yeshua is the first of more than 300 witnesses, and the trial is expected to last several years.Netanyahu Could Be Ousted Within Weeks After Falling Just Short in Israel’s ElectionNetanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election, and he did not like what he heard in the first few days of the trial. In a fiery declaration streamed live from his official residence, he accused Israel’s police and judiciary of perpetrating a coup d’etat to oust him from power.“Today I heard some elevated words about ‘abuse of power,’” he said, in a broadside aimed at Ben-Ari, who he singled out by name. “What hypocrisy! The entire process against me has been colored by the heavy-handed abuse of the powers of… the prosecution.”Netanyahu claims that the investigations into his behavior and the legal prosecution constitute an illegitimate power grab—a position rejected by the court.“It’s a witch hunt,” Netanyahu continued. “They didn’t investigate a crime, they didn’t look for any crime; they hunted a man, they hunted me.”He went on: “This is how they try to overthrow a powerful right-wing prime minister… this is what an attempted coup looks like. What is happening is an effort to trample democracy, over and over again. They are attempting to annul the will of the electorate.”Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz tweeted that Netanyahu’s address proved he was unfit to serve. “He is the one who is trying to carry out a coup d’etat. His attack against the Prosecution was intended for one purpose — to delegitimize the outcome of the trial and attempt to gain unlimited power. I call on all factions to unite and find a way to replace him.”In a statement, justice ministry officials said Netanyahu’s attack against Ben-Ari, who has required police protection since Netanyahu and his son, Yair, began directing public attacks against her, came close to “witness intimidation.”The Israeli electorate, meanwhile, appears unresponsive to Netanyahu’s will. In last month’s election, Netanyahu’s Likud failed to win a workable parliamentary majority, leading to the country’s fourth stalemate in two years. Israeli law obliges the president to name a candidate to form a coalition government, but Netanyahu appears to have little chance of gaining a parliamentary majority in the 28-day-window granted to him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arkansas' anti-trans bill becomes law, banning treatment for trans youth, after the state legislature overrode Gov. Hutchinson's veto

    It is now a felony for doctors to provide care to trans youth in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill, calling it "overboard" and "extreme."

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

    Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept. *AMAZON'S BEZOS SAYS SUPPORTIVE OF CORPORATE TAX RATE HIKE https://t.co/8BRjGUNYNv — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) April 6, 2021 The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking. More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz and the tyranny of the backbencher5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPLate night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • Woman finds out her 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment was canceled

    Woman finds out her 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment was canceled

  • Grave injustice becomes fiction in YA from one of the exonerated Central Park Five

    Salaam, one of the five convicted in 1989 for a crime they didn't commit, collaborated with author Ibi Zoboi on the verse novel "Punching the Air."

  • No Address, No ID, and Struggling to Get Their Stimulus Checks

    NEW YORK — For most Americans, the third stimulus payment, like the first two, arrived as if by magic, landing unprompted in the bank or in the mail. Imagine not having a bank account or a mailing address. Or a phone. Or identification. Charlie Velez, sitting on a milk crate outside the Grand Street subway station on the Lower East Side last month clinking 65 cents in a paper cup, is 0 for 3 on stimulus checks. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I didn’t know the process,” he said. Velez, born in Brooklyn 58 years ago, appears to qualify and could still collect all three payments, totaling $3,200, if he filed a 2020 tax return. But he has not filed taxes in years. The closest he comes to the banking system is when he sleeps in an ATM vestibule on Delancey Street. Velez said that although outreach workers occasionally approached him to offer help, when it came to the stimulus, “No one has mentioned it to me.” Just about anyone with a Social Security number who is not someone else’s dependent and who earns less than $75,000 is entitled to the stimulus. But some of the people who would benefit most from the money are having the hardest time getting their hands on it. “There’s this great intention to lift people out of poverty more and give them support, and all of that’s wonderful,” said Beth Hofmeister, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society’s Homeless Rights Project. “But the way people have to access it doesn’t really fit with how most really low-income people are interacting with the government.” Interviews with homeless people in New York City over the past couple of weeks found that some mistakenly assumed they were ineligible for the stimulus. Others said that bureaucratic hurdles, complicated by limited phone or internet access, were insurmountable. “It’s like a scavenger hunt,” said Josiah Haken, chief program officer for New York City Relief, a nonprofit that helps connect homeless people to resources. James Keyes, 50, sitting outside a Starbucks at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn one recent evening, did not think he qualified. “I don’t even have a phone,” he said. “I don’t have any identification at all.” Paradoxically, the very poor are probably the most likely people to pump stimulus money right back into devastated local economies, rather than sock it away in the bank or use it to play the stock market. “I’d find a permanent place to stay, some food, clothing, a nice shower, a nice bed,” said Richard Rodriguez, 43, waiting for lunch outside the Bowery Mission last month. “I haven’t had a nice bed for a year.” Rodriguez said he had made several attempts to file taxes — a necessary step for those not yet in the system — but had given up. “I went to H&R Block and I told them I was homeless,” he said. “They said they couldn’t help me.” Near him in line was a man who gave his name only as Polo. Before the pandemic, Polo said, he worked at a warehouse in Maryland. He received the first stimulus payment last year. But after losing his job, he closed his bank account because he was being charged for having a low balance. Polo said that according to the IRS website, his second stimulus check, sent to most people in early January, was “still processing.” He has heard nothing about the third payment, which was $1,400. “When you call the toll-free IRS number,” he said, “they put you on hold for an hour.” The number of eligible people who have not claimed their stimulus money appears to be unknown, although the IRS said it had reached out to 9 million people who did not typically file tax returns to tell them about the stimulus. The city Department of Social Services said its staff and contracted providers were working to help people register for and receive stimulus money. The city and the IRS both list places that offer free tax help, including a few walk-in spots that do not require appointments. But many people interviewed did not know about them. Terrance Wells, 37, who was hanging out in front of Penn Station, said a friend had tried to help him access the stimulus payments. “It never went through,” he said. “It never gave us the right form to fill out or anything.” The free market has offered a rather harsh solution to those mystified by the system. Steven Todd, 53, who lives at the Mainchance shelter in Manhattan, said that “educated guys who work in finance” had approached homeless people and offered to get them their stimulus money — for a commission of several hundred dollars. “People were happy to get anything,” he said. “It wasn’t fair.” Outside the HELP Women’s Shelter in the east New York neighborhood of Brooklyn last month, Rebecca Robertson, 27, said she did not receive the first two checks because she was in jail. But a federal judge ruled last fall that incarcerated people were entitled to stimulus payments. Robertson said she filed her taxes online over the weekend. “I’m just trying to get an apartment and a job so I can get my daughter out of foster care,” she said. Some groups that assist the homeless offer stimulus help when they distribute meals and clothes, including the Coalition for the Homeless’ nightly food line on East 51st Street and New York City Relief’s morning pop-ups in Manhattan and the Bronx. Haken of New York City Relief said some hurdles were easier to clear than others. He described how he would help someone without identification cash a check: “What he’d have to do is get some kind of benefit card with his face on it — something like a soup kitchen ID,” Haken said. He would then need to sign over the check to someone with a bank account in front of a banker who was willing to say, “That’s good enough.” Zac Martin, pastor of the Recovery House of Worship in downtown Brooklyn, said his church has let homeless people store belongings there so that when they go to a government office to apply for the city-issued ID known as IDNYC, they can get through the metal detector. Recently, Martin said, he helped a man complete the long process of claiming his $600 stimulus check. “I saw him last week,” Martin said. “We do a grocery pantry on Saturdays. He slipped me a $50 bill and said, ‘I’m really grateful for your work — keep going.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • EXPLAINER: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and some options

    The U.S. State Department says it's talking with allies about China's human rights record and how to handle next year's Beijing Winter Olympics. A department spokesman on Tuesday suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, which open on Feb. 4, 2022.

  • Iran and US begin indirect talks in Vienna to restore nuclear deal

    Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging its nuclear deal with world powers had a “constructive” start on Tuesday, after a US delegation arrived in the Austrian capital where Iran and the five remaining signatories to the agreement were meeting. Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television that the talks, which indirectly involve the United States, will continue on Friday. Though the delegations from Tehran and Washington are not expected to meet face to face, the talks are the most serious attempt yet to restore the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned it in 2018. Since then the United States has reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, as Tehran has progressively walked back from its own commitments under the accord by exceeding limits on its enriched uranium stockpiles and installing advanced centrifuges. An immediate breakthrough is not expected, with Tehran rejecting direct negotiations with Washington and insisting that sanctions be lifted entirely before it returns to compliance.

  • Janet Yellen wants a global minimum tax rate. Here's what that means for the US and the world.

    On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech that she supports a global minimum tax rate. It could make companies worldwide pay up.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.

  • Red Sox in yellow and blue? What's next ... Dodger chartreuse?

    The Boston Red Sox City Connect uniforms from Nike replace navy and red with a bright blue and even brighter yellow. Not even the socks are red.

  • Trae Young leads hot-shooting Hawks past Pelicans, 123-107

    Trae Young scored 30 points and helped lead a third-quarter 3-point barrage as the surging Atlanta Hawks beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 123-107 on Tuesday night. The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third. “We were just having fun,” Young said.

  • China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

    China's government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. “The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

  • Biden Plan Will Raise Taxes on the Middle Class

    President Biden’s promise to raise taxes only on the richest Americans cannot possibly be upheld if he is successful with the centerpiece of his tax plan. That, of course, is to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed during the Trump administration. The primary effect of the TCJA was to reduce taxes for Americans in the bottom 80 percent of the income distribution. Put another way, the top 20 percent of earners were the only ones who did not get a tax cut under the TCJA. Americans earning between about $40,000 and $80,000 per year benefited most from the TCJA, and millions of others at the lowest income levels were taken off the tax rolls altogether. President Biden, along with House and Senate Democrats, have pledged to reverse all that. For example, the president vows to eliminate the so-called “stepped-up basis” rule for inherited property. The president refers to this as a “loophole” that allows the rich to game the system. It is no loophole. In fact, it is a specific rule of law under Internal Revenue Code §1014. This law was not a part of the TCJA. It has been on the books since 1954 but is only now under attack by Democrats looking for ways to take more of your money. Here’s how it works. Suppose your parents own a home worth $200,000. They purchased the home decades ago for, say, $50,000. If they gift the home to you prior to their passing, your basis in the home is the same as theirs: $50,000. That means if you sell the home for its current value of $200,000, you must pay capital gains tax on the profit of $150,000 — the difference between basis and sale price. By contrast, if you inherit the home after their death, your basis is equal to the fair market value of the property as of the date of death — in this example, $200,000. See: Code §1014(a)(1). Now if you sell the property for $200,000, there is no capital-gains tax because there’s no gain (sale price minus basis equals gain). This is what we refer to as “stepped-up basis.” And the rule absolutely does not apply only to “rich people.” The operation of Code §1014 is not controlled by one’s annual income, the value of the inherited asset, or the total value of one’s estate. It applies across the board. Every American taxpayer enjoys the benefit of stepped-up basis on inherited property. If Code §1014 were repealed in its entirety, all inherited property would be taxed on sale at the capital-gains rate. In general, the gain would be calculated on the difference between the sale price and the price at which the deceased person paid for it (plus any capital improvements that add to the cost basis). To go back to your parents’ home, if they paid $50,000 for it, and you sold it for $200,000 after their death, that $150,000 would be subject to tax. And that example might not be as extreme as it seems. It’s not unlikely that your parents would have held on to their last home for many years. One consolation, however, is that the White House appears to be contemplating exempting the first $1 million in unrealized gains from these new rules, a limit which, if left unchanged, will likely be eroded by inflation over the years, if not outright reduced or eliminated. Moreover, you can expect the tax bill to be calculated at a much higher rate than those currently in effect. According to Gallup, as of 2017, 82 percent of Americans over age 65 own their own homes. That is the highest rate of homeownership for any age group. When these people die, their property passes to their heirs. If President Biden and the Democrats have their way, the coming years will see an increased transfer of wealth — not from parents to children (as it should be) — but from parents to the federal government. For now, there may be a way for those affected by these proposed changes to reduce the impact of the law, by (to oversimplify) selling a primary residence eligible for capital-gains-tax relief on its sale, but then how many elderly people are going to want to go through the disruption of selling their homes at a late stage in their lives? And of course, to the extent that there are ways to reduce the impact of the step-up rules, we cannot be sure that they will endure, considering how desperate the federal government will be for money in light of the multi-trillion-dollar spending spree it’s been on for the past year. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the estate tax, too. In 2021, estates valued under $11.7 million are not subject to the estate tax. But if President Biden has his way, that threshold will be cut to $3.5 million, and the rate of tax increased to 45 percent (from 40 percent). Considering that as recently as 2001 the threshold was just $675,000, it’s not difficult to foresee this tax hitting middle-income Americans. So much for tax hikes on “only the rich.” Author’s Note: Any tax strategy depends upon the totality of your own circumstances. Before engaging in any tax strategy, you should first consult competent advisors to whom you make full disclosure of all the relevant facts and circumstances of your case.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.

  • Kylie Jenner is officially booted off Forbes billionaires list 2 years after being named the world's 'youngest self-made billionaire'

    Jenner was outed by Forbes in 2020 for exaggerating claims about her wealth.