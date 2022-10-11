Cops, courts and corrections

This year being an election year, the governor had a tough-on-crime package of bills she wanted passed in the legislative session. She’s been hounded by accusations she’s soft on crime.

Last week I wrote about decades of work by governors of both parties to wrestle crime to the ground. Nobody has been soft on crime, and we’ve seen progress. But the criminal justice system is staggeringly complicated.

In March the governor signed House Bill 68, saying, “Every New Mexican deserves to feel safe in their communities – and they are demanding action from their government.” She didn’t get everything she wanted, but she got a lot.

The bill allocated $50 million for programs to recruit and retain law enforcement officers, increased penalties for crimes involving guns, eliminated the statute of limitation for second degree murder, increased death benefits for the families of officers killed in the line of duty from $250,000 to $1 million, and created violence intervention programs. It became a crime to threaten violence to schools or other public places, operate a chop shop, threaten a judge or their family members, or cause injury while fleeing police.

And HB 68 required courts to share ankle-monitor data for people on pretrial release with law enforcement, shook up the Law Enforcement Academy Board, and added new judges in the 2nd, 5th, and 13th judicial districts to handle a backlog of cases.

The governor wanted to tighten the pretrial detention process for defendants suspected of certain violent crimes. Lawmakers resisted and instead provided GPS monitoring around the clock.

“What’s important about this bill is it recognizes that attacking the crime problem requires a multifaceted approach,” said Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, in a Santa Fe New Mexican story. Cervantes, a lawyer, helped shape the crime package.

“It requires us looking at law enforcement on the streets, law enforcement officers’ needs, and it requires us looking at prosecutors and public defenders. It requires us looking at the court system. It requires us to look at the corrections system and our efforts at rehabilitation, as well as the underlying and root causes of our crime problem,” from behavioral health issues to drugs.

Cervantes defended the package as a good compromise. Legislators increased some penalties but resisted demands for more because “there’s no data to support them as a true deterrent to crime.”

Earlier in the session, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Cervantes, heard from trial lawyer Randi McGinn, who has been a prosecutor and public defender. She told lawmakers they should spend money on the state’s underfunded and understaffed courts, as well as district attorneys and public defenders. Police here arrest some 10,000 people a year, but prosecutors charge just 3,000 of them, and judges hear 1,000 cases. The change in pretrial detention that the governor and Republicans wanted would have cost $13.8 million a year to hold some 1,262 more defendants until their trials, according to legislative analysis.

The response to violent crime has been “to hit it with a bigger hammer,” meaning bigger penalties and longer detention, McGinn said. “We are doing the same thing over and over again without really stopping crime.”

Keeping more people in jail won’t help, she said. New Mexico jails 773 out of every 100,000 state residents, compared to a national rate of 664 per 100,000, but it’s had no impact on the crime rate.

Reformers must understand that the criminal justice system is a three-legged stool of cops, courts and corrections – change one and you affect the others. For years we’ve given law enforcement our attention, both carrot and stick. Cops are catching bad guys, but the other two branches can’t keep up.

When you hear politicians say the words “tough on crime,” ask them what they mean. And remember the three-legged school.

