Cops crash filming of music video after reports of ‘teens waving around’ guns in Texas

Texas police crashed the filming of a music video on Saturday, Sept. 24, after a large group of armed teens prompted worried calls to 911, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

A call that came in around 7:30 p.m. described a group of 13 or so teenagers “waving around” guns in a common area near an apartment building on the 100 block of Dresden Drive, on San Antonio’s north side.

“Officers made a tactical approach and immediately observed a large group of teenagers, several of them holding firearms,” SAPD said in a release.

Police identified themselves and ordered the group to put their guns down and get on the ground, SAPD said. Several ran from the scene.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the group of teens were attempting to make a rap video,” according to police.

Officers detained nine people and recovered four guns, but after investigating “video evidence” — and also finding that several members of the group had outstanding warrants — six were arrested, police said. The remaining three were let go.

Those arrested ranged in age from 18 to 28, police said.

