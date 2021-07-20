Cops dash out of the way as drunk driver smashes into squad car, Nebraska police say

Nebraska police officers were in the middle of a hit-and-run investigation when they say a drunk 19-year-old nearly hit them with his truck Saturday night.

Officers had parked their SUV partially in the road, red and blue lights flashing, and with a yellow arrow ordering traffic to divert around the scene of the crash, the Hastings Police Department said.

While working the scene, they noticed a white pickup truck driving toward them — and it was not slowing down. The officers dashed out of the way and the truck smashed into the back of their SUV, pancaking the back third of it, photos show.

The collision crumpled the back third of the vehicle.

By comparison, the truck’s bumper and grill were bent, and the hood slightly crumpled.

The truck driven by the accused drunk driver sustained minor damage from the crash.

The teenage driver had only minor injuries, and after a “thorough investigation” was arrested for DUI, police said.

“We are very thankful the driver only sustained minor injuries and the officers were not hurt,” Hastings police said. “Please don’t drink and drive, find a sober ride.”

Roughly one person dies every hour in the United States due to drunk-driving crashes, and 28 die every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2019, over 10,000 Americans were killed in accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol.

