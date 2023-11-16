Cops Dig for Mob Bodies at Upstate New York Horse Farms: Reports

Cops with shovels and heavy machinery were spotted digging for bodies that may have been buried by the Gambino mob family at a pair of upstate New York horse farms this week, part of a sprawling racketeering investigation that has already seen 10 alleged mafiosos charged. Sources confirmed to News 12 and NBC New York that the investigation was taking place at two locations, one in Goshen and the other in Campbell Hall. No bodies were recovered as of Wednesday, the New York Post reported, though the excavation is set to continue on Thursday. The investigation relates to several of the alleged Gambino associates’ extortion schemes, including one at a garbage hauling firm and another at a company specializing in demolition.

